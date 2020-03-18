SilverStar Resort closed for rest of the season

SilverStar Mountain Resort announced today that it will remain closed for the 2019-20 ski season as a result of the continuing challenges and unfolding events surrounding the dynamic and unprecedented COVID-19 public health crisis.

Additionally, Silverstar Mountain Resort’s owned and operated lodging properties will close on March 21, 2020, and will remain closed until further notice.

This decision follows the recently announced suspension of operations from March 15 to 22 and marks a significant step by SilverStar Mountain Resort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Our decision to end the winter season was not made lightly, and it is the right choice given we are in the midst of a nation-wide public health crisis,” says Ken Derpak, General Manager. “We all must do what we can to stop the spread, and our focus remains on our employees, guests and the local community staying well so that we may all have a healthy return to this adventure lifestyle we love and live for when the situation improves.”



Refunds for pre-purchased lift tickets bought at SilverStar Mountain Resort, as well as lodging, rentals, events, can be processed by contacting info@skisilverstar.com 1-800-663-4431.



We anticipate high call volume and thank you for your patience.



For more information visit the SilverStar Mountain Resort website.