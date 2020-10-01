Single vehicle rollover near Lumby

At approximately 6:30 am on Thursday, October 1st, 2020, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a fully loaded logging truck overturned while travelling on Lumby Mabel Lake Rd.

Police and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement are currently on scene conducting an investigation. No other vehicles were involved in the incident. British Columbia Ambulance Services transported the two occupants of the truck to hospital with undetermined injuries prior to police arrival.



Lumby Mabel Lake Rd is open to one-lane alternating traffic near the intersection of Lumby Mabel Lake Rd and Birch Rd, north of Lumby. Police will provide updates on the road closure as they become available.