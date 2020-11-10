Snowfall leads to safety reminders and temporary road closure

The second snowfall of the season has led to road safety reminders in the North Okanagan and the temporary closure of a portion of Commonage Road.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP are currently responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Commonage Road. RCMP have confirmed they have closed Commonage Road between Predator Ridge Drive and the intersection of Bailey Road.

Firefighters have also reported a number of vehicles have left the roadway and are in the ditch along Commonage Road.

The City has a full fleet of snow clearing equipment and staff responding across the City, clearing and sanding roads on a priority basis, and crews are attending the Commonage Road area. However, all motorists are asked to avoid the area until driving conditions improve.

“The snow accumulated quickly overnight and has created slippery roads across the whole region,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dwight Seymour. “We recommend avoiding travel today, but if you have to drive somewhere, please remember to slow down, make sure there is lots of room between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, and give yourself ample time to reach your destination.”

Lastnight, emergency crews also attended a major motor vehicle incident that closed a portion of Highway 97 for a period of time. Two people were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service, following a head on collision in the Hospital Hill area of Highway 97.