Snowfall Warning

We have our first snow fall warning of the season.

Environment Canada says we can expect heavy snow over the North Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson regions.

Forecasters say a pacific frontal system is giving precipitation to the interior. The heavy snow will continue Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to change to a few rain showers by the afternoon as temperatures rise. Environment Canada says by 5 am about 5 cm of snow had already fallen and an additional 5 to 10 cm can be expected with the highest amounts over higher terrain.



A reminder to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.