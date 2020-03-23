Spallumcheen activates Level 2 EOC

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level #2 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The EOC will continue until public health regarding COVID-19 has ceased and public health is no longer a concern. This is a precautionary measure put in place to address situations should they arise in support of Township residents, the public, and to support the effects that this pandemic has had on the community. Updates will be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca. This activation is to ensure the

Township of Spallumcheen is adapting to the COVID-19 directives by the Provincial Medical Health Officer. Council and staff would like to advise our residents, businesses and stakeholders that at this time we are “Remotely open for Business”. Staff will do their best to address your needs and we encourage you at this time to contact us remotely via phone (250-546-3013), or email at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca. Only Special Council meetings will be held at this time, which will be posted on the Township’s website under “News”.

The Township will do our best to ensure our residents receive up to date information. Please keep in mind that any changes to our office protocols could come very rapidly and would be based on provincial and federal requirements. We appreciate your support in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and for respecting the two-metre social distancing protocols required by the Provincial Medical Health Officer.

Township Council want to assure the public and our community partners that the Township is closely monitoring events and will continue to keep stakeholders informed through the Township website. All departments are providing essential services at this time and will address all other requests as time permits. More information can be found on our website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.