Spallumcheen Meighan Creek Culvert project set to go ahead

The Meighan Creek Culvert Replacement project is scheduled to begin April 1st, 2020 and continue through to mid-May. During flooding events in 2017 and 2018, Meighan Creek experienced significant creek channel erosion and a loss of a portion of Powerhouse Road. The culverts are being replaced as part of the Township of Spallumcheen’s Asset Management Plan and flood hazard mitigation works. The project consists of full culvert replacement, headwalls, channel armoring and road restoration.

The public should anticipate full road closure on Powerhouse Road at Meighan Creek, located 100 meters south of Demorest Road. Local traffic can access the south and north portions of Powerhouse Road via Highway 97. All traffic going to the Armstrong / Spallumcheen Recycling and Disposal Facility should access it at the north end of Powerhouse Road.

For more information, contact mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca. Please note that the Township’s office is temporarily closed to the public due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and are responding to essential service inquiries first, followed by supporting services. We appreciate your patience during these unprecedented times.