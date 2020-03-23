Spallumcheen municipal hall open for business remotely

To ensure the Township of Spallumcheen is adapting to the COVID-19 directives by the Provincial Medical Health Officer Council and staff would like to advise our residents, businesses

and stakeholders that at this time we are “Remotely open for Business”. Staff will do their best to address your needs and we encourage you at this time to contact us remotely via phone,

or email. Please keep in mind that any changes to our office protocols could come very rapidly and would be based on provincial and federal requirements. We appreciate your support in

reducing the spread of COVID-19 and for respecting the two-metre social distancing protocols.

Township Council want to assure the public and our community partners that the Township is closely monitoring events and will continue to keep stakeholders informed through the

Township website. All departments are providing essential services at this time and will address all other requests as time permits. These services include:

• The Public Works Department will continue to provide all services (all provincial guidelines will apply) and all complaints will be addressed as time permits as there will be limited public

interactions. Please note essential services are addressed first such as Water, Flooding, road emergencies, Property Damage, and Emergency Access. Contact 250-546-3013 for both

inquiries and emergencies (if after hours the Township’s answering service will contact the required Management staff).

• The Finance Department will continue to receive payments for services through our drop service at the front door – Please call if you need any assistance. Contact 250-546-3013.

• The Armstrong Spallumcheen Cemetery will continue to provide cemetery related services.

• Bylaw services related to health and safety will continue with limited public interactions. Other related bylaw complaint matters will be addressed as time permits.

Submit online Dog/Large Animal Complaints or contact 250-558-9294.

Submit complaints online at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or contact 250-546-3013.

• Building inspection services will continue. Please submit inquires by phone or email. Building Inspections are being performed however if you are in self-isolation, please wait to book your inspection until you have been approved by a health practitioner.

Please note essential services will be addressed first with other related matters as time permits. Contact 250-546-3013 or review process online to the Regional District North Okanagan building-inspection

• Planning and Subdivision applications will continue (including engineering support). Please submit inquires by phone or email. Face to face meetings are temporary suspended, however

arrangements can be made for web based or teleconference meetings when necessary. Please call in advance for direction. Contact 250-546-3013.

If you have any questions about our services, or others not listed above, please give us a call and our front line team will direct you to the correct department.