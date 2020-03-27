Spallumcheen municipal office only available by appointment

All departments are providing essential services first with all other support as time permits. The following services continue:

The Public Works Department will continue to provide all services (all provincial guidelines will apply) and all complaints will be addressed as time permits as there will be limited public interactions. Please note essential services are addressed first such as Water, Flooding, road emergencies, Property Damage, and Emergency Access. Contact 250-546-3013 for both inquiries and emergencies (if after hours the Township’s answering service will contact the required Management staff).

The Finance Department will continue to receive payments for services through our drop service at the front door – Please call if you need any assistance. Contact 250-546-3013.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Cemetery will continue to provide cemetery related services. Contact 250-546-3013.

Bylaw services related to health and safety will continue with limited public interactions. Other related bylaw complaint matters will be addressed as time permits.

• Dog/Large Animal Complaints submit online at www.dogcontrol.ca or contact 250-558-9294.• Bylaw complaints submit online at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or contact 250-546-3013.

Building inspection services will continue. Please submit inquires by phone or email. Building Inspections are being performed however if you are in self-isolation, please wait to book your inspection until you have been approved by a health practitioner. Please note essential services will be addressed first with other related matters as time permits. Contact 250-546-3013 or review process online at http://www.rdno.ca/index.php/services/planning-building/building-inspection

Planning and Subdivision applications will continue (including engineering support). Please submit inquires by phone or email. Face to face meetings are temporary suspended, however arrangements can be made for web based or teleconference meetings when necessary. Please call in advance for direction. Contact 250-546-3013.

If you have any questions about our services, or others not listed above, please give us a call and our front line team will direct you to the correct department.