Spring garden waste/leaf drop-off program cancelled

The District of Coldstream is CANCELLING the 2020 Spring Garden Waste/Leaf Drop-Off Program at its Transfer Station located at 10405 Middleton Drive due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This action is in support of the public gathering orders and social distancing measures put in place by the Provincial Medical Health Officer, to ensure the safety of residents and staff alike.

Please be advised that the RDNO landfill at 120 Birnie Road is currently still open. However; the RDNO has asked customers to consider whether a visit to a Diversion & Disposal Facility (DDF) is truly necessary at this time. As this may change, more information regarding hours of operations and locations can be found atwww.rdno.ca.

Please keep in mind that any changes to our protocols could come very rapidly and would be based on provincial and federal requirements. For further information, please contact the Publics Works Department at (250) 550-1505.