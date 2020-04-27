Starlight Drive In Preparing for Sold Out Opening Weekend

While traditional movie theatres have faced challenges amidst social distancing requirements, the thrill of movie-going isn’t gone.

Starlight Drive In Theatre in Enderby is gearing up for its season opening.

“We’ll be open for five nights starting on Thursday," Brian Smith stated. "All our tickets this year will be sold online, and the first five nights are indeed sold out.”

Smith says they’ve taken extra precautions to ensure social distancing, such as clearly marked parking stalls.