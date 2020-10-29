Stolen art from Vernon

On Monday, October 12th, 2020, a unique piece of art was taken from the outside of a home in the 7700-block of Okanagan Landing Rd. At approximately 4:00 a.m., a person walked onto the property, removed the item from an exterior wall of the house, and then left the property. The item is rather distinct, and The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP item are distributing a picture of the artwork to further the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the item, or have information related to the investigation, is asked to please contact Cst Stevenson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.