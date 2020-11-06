Stolen snow blower returned to owner

On October 28th, 2020, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were pleased to be able to re-unite a stolen snow blower with its rightful owner.

Sometime during the weekend of October 24th, 2020, a snow blower was stolen from a property in the Vernon area. After discovering the item was missing, the owner first notified police of the theft, and then posted information about the crime to social media. Not long after, a person who saw what they believed to be the stolen snow blower for sale in a neighbouring community, contacted the owner. The owner relayed the information to police who, with the assistance of a neighbouring detachment, located the stolen snow blower.

The investigator, using a serial number provided to police, confirmed ownership and seized the item which was later returned to the owner, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Serial numbers can greatly assist us in identifying and returning lost or stolen property. Keeping a record of serialized property, business or personal, is something we encourage everyone to do.

No charges have been laid and the incident remains under investigation.