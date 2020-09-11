Support Cops for Kids!!!

Every year, Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation raises funds to assist children facing a medical, physical, or traumatic crisis in their young lives. The Cops for Kids Ride is the signature fundraising event that takes place each year throughout southeastern British Columbia.



Cops for Kids riders each pedal 1,000 km over a 10-day period typically as a team of 30, however, this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the event will look slightly different. These truly dedicated riders will now complete a few legs of the journey as a designated cyclist, in a relay format as part of a smaller team of 6 riders. They will then go on to finish the remaining distance, approximately 800 km’s, with rides in their own home communities between September 11 and September 20.



Cst. Nicholas Reimann, a veteran Cops for Kids rider and director on the Cops for Kids board, is cycling once again to raise funds for children in need on behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.



Rounding out the team representing the North Okanagan:

Cst. Carl Stene of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP;

Katherine Ahvenus a police dispatcher with the Southeast District Operations Communications Centre;

Cpl. James Moore of the Southeast District Integrated Forensic Identification Services;

Steve McVarnock a retired RCMP officer.



The Vernon North Okanagan Facebook page (@VernonNorthOkanaganRCMP) and Twitter account (@VernonNOkRCMP) will follow the journey of Nick and the other North Okanagan area riders as they each pedal towards their 1,000 km commitment.



Nick and other members of the RCMP will be participating in a Fuel Good Day on Tuesday September 15 at the Armstrong Regional Co-op Gas Bar on 27th Street in Vernon. Join us and help contribute to this amazing charity!