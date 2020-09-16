Temporary road closure on 27th Avenue for sanitary sewer upgrade

Motorists traveling down 27th Avenue may need to take a brief detour later this week, as crews upgrade a portion of sanitary sewer infrastructure.

Starting Thursday (September 17), 27th Avenue will be closed between 41st Street and 42nd Street. The road is expected to reopen Friday at 5:00 p.m., and the work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. both days.

There will be no access except for property owners in this block and detours will be in effect. Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s understanding.