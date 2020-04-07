Temporary Shutdown of Duteau Creek UV Facility for Repairs

Media release from the RDNO on April 7, 2020 at 5:28pm.

THIS IS NOT A BOIL WATER NOTICE

Times are stressful. Before we worry you, the key takeaway from this media release is that your water is treated with chlorine, which is an effective disinfection treatment against viruses like COVID-19.

In the fall of last year, a leak was discovered in the pipe that carries water from the Duteau Creek Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection facility out to customers. A temporary fix worked through the winter, and now that the weather is warming up, Greater Vernon Water will be working on a permanent fix.

This means the UV portion of water treatment will be temporarily turned-off to allow for repairs. While water will not be treated with UV, the water will still be treated with the clarification process (Diffused Air Floatation or DAF) and chlorine by the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant. This is the same treatment process that was in place for years until the UV Facility was turned on in February 2019.

Out of an abundance of caution, and to notify customers of the change in treatment, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is sharing this water quality notification.

“We want to be very clear; your water is still treated and is safe,” said Tricia Brett, Water Quality Manager, RDNO. “This work is ongoing from a previous leak and is in no way related to the current pandemic. In a stressful and uncertain time, one less thing that our water customers have to worry about is their tap water.”

Work will follow all Provincial recommendations and the WorkSafeBC protocol for safe COVID-19 construction operations. Work is set to begin at 8:00 a.m. on April 8, 2020, and further public updates will be provided.

Do I have to boil my water?

Out of an abundance of caution, anyone wishing additional protection, including infants, and those with a compromised immune system may wish to boil water for drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth.