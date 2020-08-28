The Vernon Pickleball Association Is Raising the Roof

In only a few short months, the Vernon Pickleball Association (V.P.A.) has raised over $1,000,000 of the $1.2 million needed to ‘raise the roof’ on the Okanagan Wealth Advisors (O.W.A.) Pickleball Complex at Marshall Field.

In late May, the V.P.A. Executive presented the vision, the reasoning, the funding opportunities and the timeline for raising a roof over the dedicated pickleball courts to the membership. The presentation introduced a variety of funding opportunities and 22 days later the membership had pledged over one million dollars. On July 30th the V.P.A. members voted 96% in favour of the ‘Raise the Roof’ project and to date all the money has been raised from within the over 500 strong membership. The financial support by the members has been amazing with hundreds of members contributing in the form of donations, debentures and pre-paid playing fees.

The V.P.A. Building Committee has placed the order for the required pieces which are now being manufactured. The roof will be a steel truss and fabric covering with on-site assembly anticipated to begin at the end of September. As such, the O.W.A. Pickleball complex will be closed for play by late September. The newly covered & heated pickleball courts should be ready for use by the end of 2020.

At an August 17th meeting, City Council approved the project and the associated Lease Addendum. The Lease now lays out an operational framework for year-round pickleball by member and non-member players. In addition to raising the roof, the VPA has committed to self-sufficient operation of the facility for the next 22 years. This represents a huge savings for local government. With the number of area pickleball players growing rapidly, it is going to be a challenging but exciting task.

The Vernon Pickleball Association is continuing to fund raise to meet the $1.2 million cost of the roof, which will soon be the envy of the Okanagan Pickleball community for year round play.

For information on how to contribute please visit the VPA website or contact Myron Hocevar at 778-932-2012. There is also a Go-Fund-Me initiative 'Light the Courts' which can be found here.