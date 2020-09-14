Tip from public leads to arrest

After tangling with a police dog, a wanted man is currently in custody. At approximately 12:30 pm on Thursday, September 10th, 2020, a member of the public alerted the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP of an unwanted man inside a residence where he was on court-imposed conditions not to attend. Frontline officers responded to a residence in 4200-block of Alexis Park Drive and confirmed the man was inside. Police made numerous attempts to have the man willingly exit the residence. After the man failed to comply with police direction, frontline officers enlisted the assistance of the Police Dog Service to enter the building. Despite being told he was under arrest and warned of the presence of our dog, the male ignored the attempts of our officers to de-escalate the situation

He was found hiding in one of the bedrooms by the police dog, and once discovered, resisted arrest and tried to fight the police dog. Said Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our police dogs often are put at great risk in order to protect the police officers and the public. We are thankful that, in this instance, our dog was not injured.

After a brief struggle, police took the man into custody without further incident. The man was treated at hospital for minor injuries sustained during the arrest.

A 36-year-old man from Vernon, who had multiple arrest warrants, is in custody facing an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.