Tourism Vernon talks business at upcoming open house

On Tuesday, February 18, the City is hosting an open house to give local tourism stakeholders resources to get the most out of Tourism Vernon’s programs. Participants will hear a keynote presentation from Deirdre Campbell with IMPACT Sustainability Travel and Tourism.

“This is a great way to bring our tourism partners (local businesses, neighbouring city destination and regional tourism organizations) together and talk about showcasing our region,” said Tourism Manager, Angeline Chew. “We will have 28 partner tables at the open house and more than 100 participants, creating a welcoming environment to collaborate and share fresh ideas for marketing and business growth.”

During the event, participants will be encouraged to attend break-out sessions to discuss digital marketing opportunities with Visitor Services, Tourism Vernon’s 2020 Tactical Marketing Plan and climate action with City of Vernon Long Range Planning staff.

All Vernon businesses are invited to attend. To register, please contact the Vernon Visitor Centre at 250-542-1415 or email info@tourismvernon.com.