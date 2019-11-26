True Leaf Cannibis secures licenses for Lumby operations

True Leaf Cannabis Inc., a subsidiary of True Leaf Brands Inc. has secured licenses from Health Canada to cultivate, process and sell cannabis for medical purposes pursuant to the Cannabis Act for its 18,000 square foot True Leaf Campus facility in Lumby, British Columbia.

The license allows True Leaf to begin cultivating, processing and selling medical cannabis from its facility immediately and to produce alternative cannabis products such as edibles, topicals, and capsules. True Leaf Campus sits on a 40-acre site of industrial zoned land wholly owned by True Leaf.

“Today marks an important milestone for True Leaf as becoming a licensed producer helps support the continued development of our therapeutic pet care products,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “Our facility is now licensed and meets EU GMP and HACCP standards. This is required for the ‘Cannabis 2.0’ market in Canada and also opens the door to export cannabis to the booming European market.”

During the licensing process, the Company entered the pet industry with True Leaf Pet, a natural pet care brand with a suite of hemp- and CBD-based pet products now sold in 3,500 stores across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Bomford added, “With these three licenses now in place, we intend to pursue a joint venture partner for the True Leaf Cannabis Inc. division. We believe securing a strategic partner for True Leaf Campus will create new opportunities to maximize this facility’s value for our shareholders. At the same time, we can focus on building our global pet care business while securing a supply of CBD for future products.”