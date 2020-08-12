Two rock slope stabilization projects scheduled to begin this month near Okanagan Lake

Motorists traveling down two major roads near Okanagan Lake may experience 30-minute delays over the next few weeks, as the City continues its rock slope stabilization program. The work will include rock scaling, ditching and bolting.

Construction will take place in the following locations:

August 17 – 21: Eastside Road (south of Kokanee Road)

Eastside Road (south of Kokanee Road) August 22 – September 5: Tronson Road (west of Beachcomber Bay Road)

For the safety of the public, there will be 30-minute road closures in the project areas during the scaling and trim blasting. Residents are encouraged to plan their trips around the road closures.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience these projects may cause and appreciates your patience while the work is being completed. If you are traveling in the area, please remember to slow down, drive to conditions, and obey all traffic control devices and personnel on site.