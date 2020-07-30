Upper Section of BX Falls Trail Closed due to Free-flowing Water

The lower section of the BX Falls Trail, for approximately 1km upstream of the intake dam off Star Road is closed due to water flowing down the pathway. High water levels and a blockage in the creek led to BX Creek flowing down the walking path.

“Adjacent to the trail is private property. People should not trespass on private property to avoid the water, and since the public trail isn’t accessible, they should not enter this section of the trail at all,” said Mike Fox, General Manager of Community Services.

Visit the RDNO website to explore other trails in the North Okanagan.