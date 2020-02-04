Vehicle fire at Harwood Elementary

Students at Harwood Elementary where kept inside the school during a motor vehicle incident in the parking lot. On February 3, 2020 at 10:20 am, police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the parking lot of Harwood Elementary located at 2001 45th Avenue in Vernon. As a result of the collision, the vehicle leaked fluid and caught on fire. The vehicle was driven by an 82 year old man who thought his wife at the elementary school. As the man was exiting the parking lot in his vehicle, he collided with two parked cars, a utility trailer and a concrete barricade where his vehicle came to rest. The man was able to exit the vehicle on his own and the Vernon Fire Department attended to put out the fire.

As all the students were inside the school, there was no safety risk to the students during this incident. Said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Out of caution for the health of the students, police requested they remain inside in order to minimize any exposure to the smoke from vehicle fire.

The 82 year old man appeared to be uninjured however was taken to hospital as a medical issue may have contributed to the incident. The man’s wife was located and attended to the hospital to be with her husband