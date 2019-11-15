Vehicle Vandalism

A Vernon glass company says they're getting several calls a day from people who've been the victim of a vehicle break in.

Vernon RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy says it isn't really a rash, but an on-going problem.

Noseworthy says it is a crime that's hard to protect yourself from.

She says if you've been a victim make sure you report it as it helps the RCMP track trouble spots so they can increase patrols. Noseworthy recommends parking in well lit areas and never leave anything valuable in your vehicle.