Vehicle vandalized at Cosens Bay parking lot.

The Vernon North Okanagan area is blessed to have many hiking and biking trails available to the public. With the warmer weather, front line officers are seeing more people taking advantage of the great trail systems and using the often secluded parking lots at the trailheads.

As a result, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have seen an increase in property related offences at these areas including theft from vehicles and random acts of vandalism.

On Tuesday June 16, 2020 between 7pm and 7:45pm, an area resident parked their vehicle at the Cosen’s Bay parking lot in Coldstream when they went for an early evening mountain bike ride in Kalamalka Provincial Park. The vehicle’s owner returned to find an unknown suspect had caused damaged to every door, quarter panel, hood, trunk and the driver’s side window. Unbeknownst to the suspect, the vehicle is equipped with video surveillance and captured photos of the suspect as he walked around the vehicle.

The technology on some of these newer vehicles is actually amazing and the photos that were provided to us are very clear. Said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP The suspect caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to this vehicle and we are hoping someone recognizes him.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 18 to 25 years old, with short dark hair wearing an orange colored tie dyed t-shirt, dark colored shorts, black velco runners with black socks and carrying a silver colored scooter.

Anyone with information regarding this mischief is urged to contact Cst Samantha McClellan of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250)545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.