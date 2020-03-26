Vernon Fire crews douse downtown blaze

At approximately 10:00 am today (March 26), Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was called to the 3100 block of 30 Avenue, following reports of smoke coming from the roof of a building.

Upon arrival, VFRS determined the fire had started on a rooftop deck, which was not visible from the road and not easily accessible. Once firefighters were able to access the fire, it was extinguished quickly.

“Today was an example of the dedicated work and expertise of our local firefighters,” said Deputy Chief Scott Hemstad. “Because of their actions, damage to the building was minimized and the fire was kept from extending to other buildings in the Downtown core.”

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.