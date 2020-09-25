Vernon Gears Up for Go By Bike Week

The leaves may be changing, but don’t put your bikes away quite yet. Next week is Go By Bike Week!

After being postponed this spring, the event formerly known as Bike to Work Week will take place virtually from September 28 to October 4. Go By Bike Week is an annual challenge that motivates people of all ages to trade in their car for two wheels and try cycling to work, school, for errands, or just for fun – and maybe fall in love with it!

Anyone can participate by going for at least one bike ride between September 28 and October 4 and recording their trip online This year, the event has expanded to include any kind of bike ride, not just trips to work. Any time participants log a trip, they are entered to win great prizes, including $1000 to a local bike shop of their choice, Downtown Vernon dollars redeemable at participating local businesses, and a cycling trip for two to Portugal (with flexible booking) sponsored by Exodus Travels.

There will be no face-to-face events this year due to COVID-19, but the City encourages residents to get out and enjoy our growing network of paths and trails.

“Autumn bike rides can be a true joy. Quiet trails, crisp air, fall colours, and a hot cider when you’re done. Many people embraced cycling this summer as a safe way to get out and feel good. Go By Bike Week is the perfect opportunity to keep that momentum going,” said Angela Broadbent, Active Transportation Coordinator.

Go By Bike Week is a part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling trips made by bike in our community by 2040. It is organized across British Columbia by GoByBike BC Society with the support of generous sponsors, including the Province of British Columbia.