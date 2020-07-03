Vernon Launches 2020 Sustainability Grants

The City of Vernon is launching the 2020 Sustainability Grants program to encourage community participation in sustainable action while recognizing current and ongoing sustainability projects in Vernon. Small grants up to $1,000 will be available as an incentive to accelerate sustainability projects led by Vernon residents, youth, non-profit organizations and community groups.

“Though many things have changed with COVID-19, we can still take action to help our community become more resilient,” said Christy Poirier, Manager, Communications & Grants. "The Sustainability Grants program provides a great opportunity for our community to connect with each other, safely, and build their own ideas from the ground up.”

The scope of acceptable projects is broad and could include establishing or improving a neighbourhood community garden, building educational or demonstration displays for conservation, or undertaking energy and greenhouse gas emission reduction projects.

Applications for the Sustainability Grants will be accepted until July 27, 2020 and recommendations will be reviewed by City Council. Applications will be evaluated on how the proposed projects help achieve the City’s sustainability goals, who the project would benefit, and the overall impact of the project on the community. Selected grant recipients will be announced after August 17, 2020 and will have until June 2021 to complete their projects.

The City’s sustainability goals include ecosystem and ecological conservation, energy conservation and greenhouse gas emissions reduction, local food and agriculture, water quality protection and conservation, stewardship and sustainability.

Additional program information and applications are available at: www.vernon.ca/sustainability.