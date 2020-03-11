Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate home invasion

On March 9, 2020 at approximately 3:30 pm, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of two individuals who had forced entry into a home located in the 9000 block of Tronson Road, Vernon, BC.

Vernon RCMP front line officers, along with the Police Dog Services Unit immediately responded to the area, however the suspects fled prior to police arrival. The victim, a 37 year old female, was present while the individuals ransacked the home.

“The victim in this case, although not physically injured, has been put in contact with RCMP Victim Services given the nature of the incident”, says RCMP Media Relations Officer, Cpl. Tania FINN. “The female was fortunate she was able to escape and flee to a neighbouring residence to call 911”.

The Vernon RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS), supported by the Forensic Identification Section (FIS) continue their investigation into the matter. RCMP investigators believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.