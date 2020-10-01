Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate propaganda

On September 30th, 2020, The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received multiple reports of leaflets that were scattered on streets throughout the city of Vernon. The small pieces of paper were found in the morning in several locations and had been cleaned up by various members of the community. Several were turned over in to police who examined the content and found it is linked to a specific, extreme ideology.

We share the concerns of the community about the content of the material and specifically the manner in which it has been distributed. States Cst Chris Terleski Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "Regardless of the outcome, we want to draw attention to the overwhelming clear and direct response by our community in light of this event. There is no place for hatred of any form, for anyone, and it will not be tolerated.

An investigation is ongoing to determine who may have been responsible for distributing the material.

If you have any information that may assist, investigators ask you to call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).