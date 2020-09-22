Press release from Vernon-North Okangan RCMP on September 22, 2020 at 9:42AM:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating four people with arrest warrants believed to be in the Vernon area.

38-year old Brent Thomas Doyle (1982-03-29) wanted for possession of stolen property.

Doyle is described as:

Height: 5’9 (175 cm)

Weight: 150 lbs (68 kg)

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

27-year old Brock Dumont (1993-01-09) wanted for breach of a release order.

Dumont is described as:

Height: 5’11 (180 cm)

Weight: 159 lbs (72 kg)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

48-year old Donny Glen Neigum (1972-09-05) wanted for breach of an undertaking.

Neigum is described as:

Height: 5'10" (177.5 cm)

Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

42-year old Trista Lynn Kraus (1977-12-09) wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

Kraus is described as:

Height: 5'3" (160 cm)

Weight: 119 lbs (54 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals.



If you have information on the whereabouts of Doyle, Dumont, Neigum, or Kraus, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.