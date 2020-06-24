Vernon On-street Paid Parking Returns July 2nd

Press release from the City of Vernon on June 24, 2020:

The City of Vernon would like to advise motorists that Bylaw enforcement of on-street parking meters and two hour parking zones will resume Thursday, July 2, 2020.

In April, Council temporarily suspended enforcement in these areas, with the exception of enforcement related to safety issues, to encourage people to use the Downtown and access businesses that remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that BC has entered Phase 2 of the Restart Plan, businesses and service providers have started to reopen, and traffic volumes and short term parking needs have increased across the city.

The resumption of paid on-street parking meters and limits in two hour parking zones will help encourage more vehicle movement and increase parking access for residents and visitors to the downtown core.

Paid parking at all City owned surface parking lots remains in effect.

For information on parking rates and how to pay for parking in Vernon, please visit: https://www.vernon.ca/roads-transportation/parking.