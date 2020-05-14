Vernon Pickleball Courts Open Tomorrow With Safety Reminders

Press release from the City of Vernon on May 14, 2020:

Following the recent unveiling of BC’s Restart Plan outlining the phased reopening strategy for British Columbia, Okanagan municipalities have been working together to determine how it applies to local programs, services, outdoor spaces and recreation facilities.

In Vernon, most outdoor spaces have remained open, however some courts and outdoor equipment were closed to address physical distancing challenges and reduce high touch points in the community.

The City has also been working with the Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) to develop a plan to reopen local courts, particularly at Marshall Fields. The VPA has received approval of this plan from PickleballBC.

On Friday, May 15, all pickleball and tennis courts in Vernon will be open for casual use with safety reminders in place.

Court users are reminded to maintain proper physical distancing, regularly clean their hands, avoid arriving early or lingering after play time, and to not gather in groups. If anyone is sick, they are asked to remain at home and not use public facilities.

For those who would like to use the pickleball courts at Marshall Fields, users will need to pre-book their playing time by visiting www.vernonpickleball.com.

City of Vernon Ambassadors will be spending time in local parks, beaches, and outdoor spaces throughout the long weekend. These teams provide information to members of the public about how to take part in outdoor activities safely, while continuing to follow the directives of Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s Provincial Health Officer.

At this time, all playground equipment, the Polson Park waterpark, Peanut Pool and indoor recreation facilities remain closed.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services continues to work closely with the BC Recreation & Parks Association (BCRPA) on a framework for reintroducing other activities, programs and recreation opportunities to our citizens in a way that will allow for participation while meeting the criteria that Dr. Henry has outlined.