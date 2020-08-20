On Wednesday August 19, 2020 at approximately 4pm, the investigation led the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to a residence on Brooks Lane in Vernon. Given the high risk situation involving a federal offender and the possibility of a firearm, the police officers contained the area and activated the South East District Emergency Response Team to assist with clearing the residence. In an abundance of caution, some residences in the immediate vicinity were evacuated while police attempted to make contact into the residence.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team are highly trained police officers able to deal with these types of situations. Said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The safety of everyone involved is of the utmost concern for police.

After numerous attempts to make contact with anyone inside the residence, the Emergency Response Team made entry and cleared the building. The wanted individual was not located; however, police located and seize a loaded handgun from the residence during the investigation.

Police continue to search for Robert Gordon Heltman who has ties to the Okanagan.

If you have any information regarding Robert Heltman, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.