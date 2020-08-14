Vernon Public Art Gallery to Host Virtual Festival for this Year’s Riot on the Roof

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is moving in a different direction to stage its 12th annual Riot on the Roof this month.

Guests will still be able to experience unique art installations, video and film work, and live music by emerging artists, but this year it will be through their computer screens.

Riot on the Roof 2020 will still feature bands playing on the roof of the Vernon Parkade. However, the music will be live-streamed, along with video and visual content for audiences to enjoy in a free online format, said VPAG executive director Dauna Kennedy.

“While most events have been cancelled due to COVID-19, the VPAG felt it was important to provide continuity in our programming. We still wanted to provide the opportunity for emerging artists in all forms to participate in this popular event, although through a modified virtual format,” said Kennedy.

From Aug. 17 to 22, visitors can tune onto the Riot on the Roof website to watch videos, film, art creations, and performances featuring emerging talents from the Okanagan and beyond.

There will also be an installation that will be projected day-and-night at the gallery on 31st Avenue, which visitors are welcome to come see in person.

The main event, featuring a free live-stream concert, will be broadcast live from the Vernon Parkade roof online, Aug. 22 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Musicians scheduled to perform include Kelowna indie-soul band Post-Modern Connection, Kamloops psychedelic rock outfit Mother Sun, and Vernon’s own singer-songwriter-producer Justin J. Moore.

Visit www.riotontheroof.com for a schedule of events and to hear a playlist by some of the musicians performing at the free concert.

In addition to Riot on the Roof, the VPAG is currently showing two exhibitions, Kelsey Stephenson’s flux and Christine Kashuba’s Full Spectrum, at the gallery’s exhibition space

underneath the Vernon Parkade on 31st Avenue.

The gallery is also hosting its next virtual Family Saturday event, Aug. 29 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Participants can tune in online through Zoom for a tour and hands-on workshop on how to

make painted watercolour fabric banners inspired by Stephenson’s exhibition, flux.

Those interested can pre-register at:

https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/VernonPublicArtGallerySoci/familysaturday.html

The VPAG and gift shop hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about programming, upcoming events, as well as the gallery’s health and safety measures, please phone 250-545-3173 or visit www.vernonpublicartgallery.com.