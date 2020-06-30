Vernon Water Service Interruption Effective Tonight

Press release from the City of Vernon on June 30, 2020:

A major water main serving Greater Vernon Water (GVW) customers is under emergency repair. As a result, some areas in the BX will be shut off for 24 hours (see www.rdno.ca for map / North BX Pump Station) effective the evening of June 30 . Should water use remain high, a second area will be included in the shut off (see www.rdno.ca for map / South BX Pump Station). Customers should prepare for 24 hours without water by filling up jugs to store drinking water (ie: fridge and bath tubs can be filled to store water for cooking and cleaning).

Large agricultural water services are being turned off to limit flows and industrial water users are asked to reduce use as much as they can.

All customers can do their part to help our water system by reducing water use. This will avoid the need to turn off larger sections of the water system. MANDATORY - NO OUTDOOR USE for the repair period: Tuesday-Friday. Turn off automatic sprinklers and drip irrigation systems that are set to run overnight.

The water main break is located at an early point in the distribution system, meaning that most GVW customers will have to be served by one source instead of the two we usually rely upon. Crews attempted to complete the repair Tuesday morning but were unable to do so due to high water use within the system.

We estimate that the repair will be completed by Thursday morning, but GVW is asking customers to continue to not use water outdoors until Friday.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.