Vernon Winter Carnival Parade route and road closures

The City of Vernon would like to advise motorists of road closures for the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The staging areas will remain closed to all traffic from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm. The parade route will be closed to traffic from 11:30 am until 2:00 pm.

Drivers are encouraged to use Hwy 97 (32 Street) for north-south travel or use alternate routes if travelling downtown.

The staging area for the parade is 27 Street between 39 Avenue and 43 Avenue, as well as surrounding side streets.

The parade route starts at noon at 43 Avenue and travels southbound on 27 Street, westbound on 30 Avenue, and northbound on 31 Street. Staff will be located at the intersection of 35 Avenue and 31 Street to let emergency vehicles cross.