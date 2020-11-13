Video explains how city residential utility bills are calculated

The City of Vernon has released a new video to help answer commonly asked questions about quarterly residential utility bills in Vernon. The video provides an in-depth look at the information listed on the bill, how utility charges are calculated, and how residents can pay their bills through a variety of online and offline options.

“The City is always looking for new and improved ways to provide relevant information for our citizens, so they can find what they’re looking for quickly and easily,” said Christy Poirier, Manager, Communications and Grants. “Over the last few years, we’ve noticed residents have a series of common questions about their quarterly utility bills, so our aim with this video is to help provide those answers in an easily accessible format that’s available anytime they may need them.”

The video includes an explanation of the relationship between the City and Greater Vernon Water (GVW) in regards to water charges and billing, and provides details about how residents can access and receive their utility bills online through the use of MyCity – a safe, secure online portal that provides citizens access to their City account information anytime, anywhere.

“By using MyCity, residents can find and print copies of their past utility bills, sign up for e-billing, and access automatic withdrawal payment forms,” said Poirier.

The new video, created in collaboration with Sproing Creative, can be viewed on the City’s website and YouTube page.