Wanted- Dawn Larson

Dawn Bobbie Larson is wanted on three charges related to drug trafficking.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have made several attempts to locate Larson, however have been unsuccessful.

Dawn Bobbie Larson is described as

Caucasian female

31 years old

175 cm (5’9)

59 kg (130 lbs)

brown / blonde hair

green eyes



If you have any information about Dawn Larson or where she might be, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.