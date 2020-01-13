Weekend Robbery at Restaurant

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP front line officers were called to a restaurant in the 3100 block of 29th Ave in Vernon just after 9:30 PM on January 11th.

An unknown man had entered the store, threatened the staff with a knife, and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Numerous officers flooded the area in search of the suspect, but were unable to locate him.

"This investigation is still ongoing," Says Constable Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "There were no customers in the restaurant at the time, and we are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident."

The description of the suspect in this robbery is:

Caucasian male

Early 20s

Dark jacket with a hoody

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.