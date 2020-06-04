Annual Kidney Walk Happening Virtually This Sunday

Penticton’s annual Kidney Walk is being held online this Sunday and top fundraiser Annick Lim says she’s surprised at how willing people are to donate despite many feeling financial pressures with the pandemic.

“At first I was very hesitant. I kind of thought it looks cheap that I'm asking for money, but at the end of the day 1 in 10 Canadians still have kidney disease. The need is greater than ever to help patients around the community, and so people are still opening up their wallets and they’re still giving.”

So far more than $9,000 has been raised, nearly half the $20,000 goal.

Lim has raised over $6,000 of the funds.

Register or donate by going to kidneywalk.ca.