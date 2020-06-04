Free Groceries From Ideal Energy Solutions For Those Struggling
Ideal Energy Solutions wants to help Penticton residents who are struggling financially.
Owner Steve Dahl said, “On Saturday this weekend we’re going to be doing a drive-thru grocery delivery service for individuals and families who are in need of groceries. We'll be doing that from 9AM to 11:30.”
Teaming up with Penticton IGA and Haker’s Organics, they’ll be giving away 100 bags of groceries and 100 boxes of produce.
The food will be available for pickup at 104-300 Warren Avenue East.