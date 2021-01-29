Join SUN FM As Once AgainWe Explore More From Our World

JAN 29

In Japan a video game arcade has been awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest number of claw crane machine games in one venue: 477.

All of them are “UFO Catcher” claw crane games

The arcade reopened in late December 2020 and is dedicated exclusively to claw crane machines, with sections marked off according to prize categories.

Firefighters in Michigan said an attempted goose rescue on a frozen river turned out to be the proverbial wild goose chase when the suspected injured bird turned out to be a hunting decoy.

The Monroe Township Fire Department said firefighters responded Tuesday to a report of an injured goose near Waterloo Park.

Photos posted to Facebook shows firefighters in rescue gear venturing out on the ice to reach what they believed to be a bird in distress.

The firefighters reached the bird-shaped object and discovered it was a decoy water fowl for hunting use.

It was a total loss though. "It ended up being a good training session, actually," Monroe Township Fire Department Chief Mark Cherney told WXYZ-TV.