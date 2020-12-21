Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

DECEMBER 21

A French windsurfer who caught a 36-foot wave in Hawaii was awarded a Guinness World Record for the largest wave windsurfed by a woman.

Sarah Hauser, caught the giant wave in Maui on New Year's Eve in 2019, and the wave has now been verified by the International Windsurfing Tour as the "woman's biggest wave of all time."

The International Windsurfing Tour verifies windsurfing records for Guinness, leading the record-keeping organization to award Hauser the record for the largest wave windsurfed (female). Hauser is the first person to hold the record

An artist in New Jersey carved the famous leg lamp from "A Christmas Story" out of wood.

There was a tall stump left behind from a tree in the yard of his home and a neighbor who knows the man is an artist, suggested he carve it into the iconic leg lamp for Christmas.

It took him a few hours to block out the shape and a few hours here and there for a total of 20 to 30-hours in total to complete the leg.

He even held a leg-lighting ceremony attended by neighbors and friends who "were spaced apart" for safety. The leg lamp is bringing smiles to the neighborhood in a time where some extra joy is needed