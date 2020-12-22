Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

DECEMBER 22

Firefighters, animal control officers and emergency medical services personnel responded to a frozen pond in Massachusetts to rescue a horse that fell into the frigid water.

It was all hands on deck when a retired Massachusetts State Police horse fell through the ice covering a pond.

The rescuers spent more than an hour chopping through the ice to make a path back to shore for the horse, which was then able to climb out of the water on its own.

The rescue was caught on camera by a retired firefighter who posted the footage to Facebook.

Even alligators need some help sometimes.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was called recently to assist an alligator that was stuck in a storm drain.

Deputies lifted the concrete slab at the top of the drain to allow the gator to get out of the tight spot.

The creature headed toward a nearby lake.