Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

DECEMBER 23

A man was rescued by Santa Maria, Calif. firefighters after he was accidentally dumped into a garbage truck and became trapped.

Crews discovered the man had been inside of a dumpster when the garbage truck came and dumped it, causing him to become trapped inside the truck's bin

The driver of the truck become aware of this mishap after he heard the man calling out from inside.

Crews from fire engine 3 set up ladders and a simple rope system to get the man out.Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident

..................................

McDonald's is raising eyebrows with its latest offering in China.

It's a sandwich made of two slices of Spam and crushed Oreo cookies topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald's plans to sell no more than 400-thousand of the so-called ``Lunchmeat Burgers.''

It isn't clear how many have already been sold -- or how many of the people flooding social media with scathing comments have eaten one.