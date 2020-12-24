Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

December 24

An Oregon sheriff's deputy investigating a report of a cheetah on the loose near the Oregon Zoo discovered the reported escaped animal actually was a stuffed toy.

A County Sheriff's Office said a resident of southwest Portland reported seeing a big cat with spots in the Green Hills neighborhood, near the Oregon Zoo.

The deputy dispatched to the scene contacted the Oregon Zoo, which confirmed all of its animals, including cheetahs, were accounted for and safely inside the premises.

The deputy said he arrived on the scene and used his "ninja-like skills" to sneak up on the animal.

"Of course, it sat there dumbfounded that I was able to get so close for a couple of photos. Turns out it was a stuffed animal," the deputy said.

A Danish swimmer broke a Guinness World Record by swimming 662 feet, 8.7 inches underwater with a single breath.

Stig Severenson went for a swim in La Paz, Mexico, and took only one breath before swimming the record-breaking distance with his head underwater.

Severenson said he wants his record attempt to inspire children and raise awareness of protecting oceans and undersea life.

The swimmer previously broke the Guinness record for longest time holding his breath.