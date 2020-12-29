Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

DECEMBER 29

An Idaho man broke yet another Guinness World Record by catching 52 nuts in a can taped to his head in just one minute.

David Rush has broken more than 150 Guinness World Records, all with the goal of promoting STEM education.

For his latest title, Rush secured a can to his head using tape, tossed nuts in the air, and successfully caught 52 of the falling nuts in the can.

His achievement obliterated the previous record of just 38 nut catches.

A gingerbread monolith was recently installed in a San Francisco park.

The 7-foot-tall gingerbread sculpture was spotted in Corona

Heights Park after similar structures made of metal appeared under mysterious circumstances in locations including the Utah desert, Romania, California, Texas, England and North Carolina.

The gingerbread tower was dubbed the "gingerlith" by onlookers.

San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department General Managersaid the city had no plans to remove the edible sculpture.

However the gingerbread monolith was found toppled only one day after it was first spotted.