Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World

DECEMBER 31

The pandemic has organizers of New Year's Day polar plunges pulling the plug on their events and going virtual.

The Courage Polar Bear Dip, which benefits World Vision Canada, bills itself as the largest polar bear swim in the country.

This year, instead of taking the plunge into Lake Ontario, organizers are encouraging people to post videos of themselves in any icy water, including a kiddie pool, bathtub or even a pile of snow.

………………………………….

Residents of a Queens neighbourhood are dealing with a squirrely threat. WCBS-TV reports neighbours in New York City's Rego Park neighbourhood say an

aggressive squirrel has jumped on them and bitten them in the past several weeks.

Micheline Frederick has a bruise on her wrist where she says the squirrel landed on her and then bit her fingers and hand.

Other neighbours say they've also been jumped on and bitten by a squirrel. The reason for the aggressive behaviour is not clear.