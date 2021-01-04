Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World.

JAN, 4

An Idaho man capped off his goal of breaking 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks by recapturing the record for most juggling catches in 3 minutes with three balls.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said taking on the juggling record on New Year's Eve allowed him to complete his goal of setting 52 records in 52 weeks.

Rush said the goal to beat was 1,320 catches -- an average of 440 per minute -- and he started off strong with 538 catches in the first minute. Rush completed 494 catches in the second minute and 475 in the third minute, finishing with a total 1,507 catches -- an average of 502.3 catches per minute.

A Céline Dion superfan in the UK got drunk and legally changed his name to hers.

The 30-year-old said he came up with the idea while boozing it up and watching a Celine Dion TV concert.

While enjoying the show, he dropped about $122 and officially took her name via an online application.

Days later, he came home from work to find an envelope with documentation waiting for him.

He’s apparently keeping the name. He shared images of his “change of name deed” on Twitter to “MR CELINE DION.”