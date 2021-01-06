Join SUN FM As Once Again We Explore More From Our World

JAN 6

It seems wearing a werewolf costume isn’t looked upon too fondly in some places,.

Police in Pakistan’s Peshawar city arrested a man dressed in a werewolf costume on New Year’s Eve (December 31st) .

Independent.co.uk reports that the man allegedly made roaring noises at people while riding his motorcycle.

His charges (and identity) have not been released, and police say they’re investigating the man’s motives.

…………………………………..

A man rode his airboat through the streets of his neighborhood on New Year’s Eve in Florida,

Deputies said they were called to the neighborhood and saw the 40-year-old man riding an airboat on the streets before pulling it into a yard.

The man knocked over trash cans and was shooting off fireworks during the incident.

He is facing charges of disorderly conduct and making threats to a law enforcement officer.